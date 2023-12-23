Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 377 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $310.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $313.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.91 and a 200-day moving average of $284.28.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

