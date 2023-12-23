Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 2.1% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 42,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 122,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,370,000.

VYM opened at $110.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.01 and a 200 day moving average of $105.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

