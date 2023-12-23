SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Bought by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.41. 10,723,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,479,447. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.08.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

