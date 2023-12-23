Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Cut by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,879. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $112.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

