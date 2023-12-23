Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
RSP stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,749,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,811. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.