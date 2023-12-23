ONE Advisory Partners LLC Sells 774 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 2.2% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.52. 414,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,187. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average is $97.46. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $105.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.