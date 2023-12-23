ONE Advisory Partners LLC Sells 25,100 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $266,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.88. 604,127 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.