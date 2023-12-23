Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after buying an additional 183,401 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 102.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,316,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,024,000.

MOAT opened at $84.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.40.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

