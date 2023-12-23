Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 360 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,443 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 16.1% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 24.1% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.28. 6,361,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,589,779. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

