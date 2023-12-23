MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,760 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 6.1% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.99. 1,285,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,987. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average of $75.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

