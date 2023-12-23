Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 95.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.8% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,571 shares of company stock valued at $57,047,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $624.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $627.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

