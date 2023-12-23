LexAurum Advisors LLC Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.97.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

