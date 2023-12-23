Rothschild Investment LLC IL Sells 619 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,066 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,916,366,000 after acquiring an additional 200,322 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.34.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

UBER stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.01 billion, a PE ratio of 125.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.74. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $63.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

