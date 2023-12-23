Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,140.08

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,140.08 ($65.01) and traded as high as GBX 5,870.25 ($74.24). Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at GBX 5,812 ($73.50), with a volume of 958,026 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($64.50) to GBX 4,800 ($60.71) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($75.88) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,140 ($77.65).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,395.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,150.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,400.24, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 3,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,557 ($70.28), for a total value of £214,944.76 ($271,841.10). 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

