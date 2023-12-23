Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.06

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.06 and traded as low as C$39.21. Winpak shares last traded at C$39.58, with a volume of 23,265 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WPK shares. Pi Financial decreased their target price on Winpak from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Winpak from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 10.70.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$367.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$382.80 million. Winpak had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Equities analysts predict that Winpak Ltd. will post 3.1544523 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.04%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

