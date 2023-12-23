Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $85.65

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $85.65 and traded as low as $83.94. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $84.75, with a volume of 13,029,147 shares traded.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.69.

Get Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.