RB Global (TSE:RBA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.57

Shares of RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$83.57 and traded as high as C$87.84. RB Global shares last traded at C$87.52, with a volume of 176,171 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RB Global from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

RB Global Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$87.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$83.67.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.16. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of C$1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 3.9480108 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $1.499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.43. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 105.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Margaret Fandozzi sold 88,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.19, for a total value of C$5,505,369.75. In other RB Global news, Director Ann Margaret Fandozzi sold 88,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.19, for a total transaction of C$5,505,369.75. Also, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.94, for a total transaction of C$29,673.00. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

