CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.05

Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.05 and traded as high as $20.60. CSP shares last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 12,556 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CSP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

CSP Stock Performance

CSP Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $96.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. CSP’s payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

Institutional Trading of CSP

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in CSP by 0.6% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 284,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CSP by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CSP in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CSP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CSP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

