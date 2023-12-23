TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.02

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$50.02 and traded as high as C$52.97. TC Energy shares last traded at C$52.80, with a volume of 17,419,215 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.47.

TC Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.03. The company has a market cap of C$55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.86.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.23 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1609105 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2,657.14%.

Insider Activity at TC Energy

In other TC Energy news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50. Also, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

