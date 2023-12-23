Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.27

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.27 and traded as low as $45.80. Value Line shares last traded at $47.82, with a volume of 2,860 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Value Line alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Value Line

Value Line Trading Down 0.3 %

Value Line Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $449.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Value Line by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Value Line by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Value Line by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Value Line by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Value Line by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

(Get Free Report)

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.