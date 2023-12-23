Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Encanto Potash shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 100,500 shares.

Encanto Potash Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Encanto Potash

Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.

