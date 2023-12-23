Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.73

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.73 and traded as high as C$7.75. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$7.73, with a volume of 8,820 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.36. The firm has a market cap of C$306.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.73.
Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.08. Exco Technologies had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of C$160.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.8701008 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Paul Robbins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00. Corporate insiders own 51.05% of the company’s stock.
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
