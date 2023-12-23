eCash Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, eCash has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $649.75 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,821.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.66 or 0.00528630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00114273 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00023198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

eCash Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,586,742,173,092 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.