The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,191.57

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,191.57 ($53.01) and traded as high as GBX 4,804 ($60.76). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,769 ($60.31), with a volume of 149,805 shares traded.

BKG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt downgraded The Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($56.28) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,350 ($55.01) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,586.29 ($58.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,133.97, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,432.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,195.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Richard Stearn sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,023 ($50.88), for a total transaction of £124,954.38 ($158,030.07). 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

