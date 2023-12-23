OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.09

Shares of OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.09 and traded as high as $57.75. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $55.80, with a volume of 7,493 shares.

OTC Markets Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average of $56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 81.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Increases Dividend

About OTC Markets Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. This is a boost from OTC Markets Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

(Get Free Report)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, a dealer system to view and publish quotes; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN), a dealer network model with auto-execution functionality; OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB), a matching engine model that allows for the distribution of market data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.