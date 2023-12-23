OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.09

Shares of OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.09 and traded as high as $57.75. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $55.80, with a volume of 7,493 shares.

OTC Markets Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average of $56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 81.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. This is a boost from OTC Markets Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, a dealer system to view and publish quotes; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN), a dealer network model with auto-execution functionality; OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB), a matching engine model that allows for the distribution of market data.

Featured Articles

