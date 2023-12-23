Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.25

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.99 ($0.01). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01), with a volume of 6,964,800 shares trading hands.

Europa Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of £11.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity at Europa Oil & Gas

In related news, insider Will Holland acquired 736,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £7,367.81 ($9,318.09). 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Europa Oil & Gas

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields, and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby W4 well located in the East Midlands; and the Inishkea prospect comprising FEL 4/19 licence located in the Slyne basin, Ireland.

