Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.81

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $0.85. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 574,600 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Acer Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million.

Institutional Trading of Acer Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 99,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-801 for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer; and OLPRUVA, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

Featured Articles

