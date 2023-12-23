Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.82

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €28.82 ($31.33) and traded as high as €32.45 ($35.27). Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at €32.45 ($35.27), with a volume of 1,323,227 shares trading hands.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is €29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.87.
About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.
