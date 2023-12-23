Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.57

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 30.57 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 34.37 ($0.43). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 33.45 ($0.42), with a volume of 844,281 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marston’s to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 54 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.73) in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Marston's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MARS

Marston’s Trading Up 2.5 %

About Marston’s

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.60. The firm has a market cap of £226.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,430.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.31.

(Get Free Report)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. As of October 11, 2022, the company operated 1,468 pubs. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.