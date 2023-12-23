Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,870 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $332,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.29. 19,998,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,300,832. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $58.14. The company has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

