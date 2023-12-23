Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 268.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,620 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hasbro worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 1.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $69,936,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.02. The company had a trading volume of 842,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,077. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

