Clarus Group Inc. Invests $943,000 in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Clarus Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $631,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 224,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 30,096 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 59,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS PTLC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.65. 137,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.14.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.