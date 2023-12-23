Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,730 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. 11,894,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,862,363. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.35. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.