Clarus Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Toyota Motor comprises 9.4% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $12,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 318.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TM traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,379. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.76 and its 200-day moving average is $173.69. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $132.35 and a 52-week high of $195.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $79.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

