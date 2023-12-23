Clarus Group Inc. Has $4.52 Million Stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clarus Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.17. The stock had a trading volume of 66,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,628. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.58 and a 52-week high of $66.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average of $62.69.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.