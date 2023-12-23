Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Purchased by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,188 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for 0.8% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 50,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 30,801 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 20,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE:PAA remained flat at $15.09 during trading hours on Friday. 2,026,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,542. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.61. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plains All American Pipeline

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,294.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on Plains All American Pipeline

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.