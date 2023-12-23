Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 275.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

LYB traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,579. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

