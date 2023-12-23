Well Done LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Well Done LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,705 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after buying an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 794.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $229,532,000 after buying an additional 2,054,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $117.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,299,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,848. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.67. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

