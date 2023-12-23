Well Done LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) by 97.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC owned 0.76% of VOXX International worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VOXX International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VOXX International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73,945 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in VOXX International by 27.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in VOXX International by 50.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in VOXX International by 157.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares during the last quarter. 36.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Beat Kahli sold 1,568,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 598,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VOXX International news, Director Steven R. Downing purchased 1,570,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,743,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,438,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Beat Kahli sold 1,568,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 598,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Stock Performance

VOXX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,044. The firm has a market cap of $246.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. VOXX International Co. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 6.66%.

About VOXX International

(Free Report)

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.