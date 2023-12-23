Well Done LLC Has $295,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 105.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA RPG traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $32.20. 226,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,667. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $32.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

