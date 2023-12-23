Well Done LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.27. 7,176,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,332,164. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $166.66 and a 52-week high of $192.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.54.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.