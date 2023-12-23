Well Done LLC Sells 12,100 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Well Done LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after acquiring an additional 548,774 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,753,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,837,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,886,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,184,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,065,000 after buying an additional 37,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,137,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,084,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCN remained flat at $21.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,239. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $21.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.0851 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.