Well Done LLC Buys 832 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 92.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.86. 1,663,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,541. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.64. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WPM. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

