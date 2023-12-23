Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,220,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

INGR traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.53. 256,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,997. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.40. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

