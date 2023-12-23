Ervin Investment Management LLC Acquires 359 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.8% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after purchasing an additional 746,459 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,606,000 after purchasing an additional 462,016 shares during the period.

VBR traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.33. The stock had a trading volume of 468,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,555. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

