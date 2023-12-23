Moller Financial Services Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Moller Financial Services lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.95. The stock had a trading volume of 394,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,960. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.32. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $116.23.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

