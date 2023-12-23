Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,387,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,033,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

