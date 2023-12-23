Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 2,630 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 122.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. TheStreet cut shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.23. 9,769,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,816,239. The firm has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.51. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.