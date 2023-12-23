Well Done LLC Decreases Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Well Done LLC decreased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

PECO traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,630. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

