Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 4.7% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Moller Financial Services owned 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $14,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 59,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.63. The stock had a trading volume of 439,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,436. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

